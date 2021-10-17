Victoria Beckham shares adorable 'mummy moment' with mini-me Harper Seven Ten-year-old Harper looks just like her mum!

Victoria Beckham shares the sweetest relationship with her youngest child Harper Seven - and her latest Instagram post left fans in awe of their sweet bond.

Taking to social media to share a photo of her and ten-year-old Harper, doting mum Victoria penned: "Weekend cuddles and beauty treatments with mummy."

The former Spice Girls star sported a white bathrobe as she pampered herself with a clay face mask, whilst her mini-me Harper cuddled up next to her with a soft toy.

Harper's long blonde hair looked as if it had been sunkissed with highlights as she beamed at the camera next to her mum. So sweet!

Clearly a fan of her mum's beauty regime, just last week Victoria posted a photo of Harper wearing a face mask and two undereye masks.

"Back in London and looks like someone else is jumping on the wellness bandwagon. I love you Harper Seven," wrote Victoria, who had just returned from a wellness retreat in Germany with husband David Beckham.

It's not the first time Victoria has taken to Instagram to share heartwarming moments with her only daughter.

Over the summer, the Beckham family vacationed in Miami where they own a second property, and young Harper was treated to several glamorous nights out with her fashion designer mum.

One evening, the 47-year-old donned a slinky black bodycon dress as she lounged poolside, looking elegant as ever as she posed next to Harper, who also wore a dreamy black dress.

"Girls night out," penned Victoria, who then tagged in Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel where she was spotted spending some quality time with her youngest.

The luxe hotel, owned by Pharrell and David Grutman is a bougie pink paradise situated in the heart of a star-studded Miami where the Beckham family spent much of their vacation.

