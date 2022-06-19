Strictly's James Jordan pens heartbreaking message to honour late dad on Father's Day The former Strictly Come Dancing pro lost his dad in March 2021

Our thoughts are with James Jordan, 44, who penned an emotional message on social media on Sunday to mark his second Father's Day without his dad, Allan.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional took to Instagram to share a Father's Day tribute to his late dad, who sadly passed away from cancer in March 2021. Sharing a throwback photo from his childhood, James wrote: "Miss you every day dad [heart emoji] #happyfathersday."

The professional dancer, who is married to fellow Strictly star Ola Jordan, has been incredibly open about his grief journey since sadly losing his dad.

Speaking to HELLO!, James said: "I consider myself as quite a mentally stable, strong person, but losing my dad absolutely knocked me for six.

James shared a photo from his childhood

"We had a couple of months where I was not good. I definitely wasn't coping," he said, admitting he channels his focus on his two-year-old daughter Ella as a way of better handling his grief.

During a segment on Loose Women, James said their daughter Ella helped them through the "horrendous time in [their] lives".

The star received a flurry of support from fans after sharing the heartbreaking post. "Lovely photo James, we who have lost our dads cherish their memory today and every day," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Wow you are his double! How amazing is that James."

"Hard without them isn’t it," shared a third fan, while a fourth wrote: "You are the spitting image of your pa."

James described his dad's death as "the hardest thing he's had to deal with"

Just before his death in March last year, James shared with his followers that Allan was "ready to go and see his mum and dad again" in a heartbreaking update on his health.

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

In a heartbreaking statement shared on 21 March 2021, James wrote on Twitter and Instagram: "My dad became an angel at 8:05am. I will forever miss him. My dad will always be my HERO. RIP daddy."

