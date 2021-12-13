Exclusive: Strictly's James and Ola Jordan reveal plans for baby number two The former Strictly duo spoke candidly about their fertility battle

James and Ola Jordan have opened up about their desire to expand their family and give their daughter Ella, one, a sibling in a new interview with HELLO!.

DISCOVER: Strictly's James and Ola Jordan on why they're dancing into a 'heartbreaking' Christmas

The pair – who are bravely stripping off for charity and taking part in Strictly: The Real Full Monty in memory of James' late dad – chatted candidly about their family life, revealing they would "absolutely love" to have more children, but are being realistic following their difficult IVF battle last time around.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan play 'Mummy or Daddy?' with Ella

Ola said: "We would absolutely love to have more children, but honestly? I don't know if we can at this point."

MORE: Ola & James Jordan's Strictly semi-final verdict: Why Rose Ayling-Ellis is in a league of her own

James explained: "Ola and I were lucky because we tried for three years, and then obviously went down the IVF route and it was successful the first time for us.

"So we know a lot of people that have tried many, many times, some people have been through IVF eight or ten times and not been successful. And it is a really tough thing to go through.

Ola and James Jordan would love to have a second child

"Before we became parents we were told that once you have the first one, something clicks in the body and it's easier to fall pregnant again.

"But of course, it's not that easy for us, and that is a tough reality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that one day we'll be expecting again."

The pair say getting pregnant is a 'tough reality'

While the pair would love to have another child, becoming parents to Ella has been such a "blessing" and they are embracing everything parenthood brings – both the highs and the lows.

RELATED: James Jordan posts gorgeous tribute to baby Ella

Ola continued: "Ella was a blessing for us, she's amazing. Everything about parenthood is so special. It's definitely hard though!"

"It is hard, but it would be nice to have two babies!" James added.