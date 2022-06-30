Charley Webb's fans left astounded over son Buster's unexpected talent

Charley Webb is a loving mum to three young sons, Buster, 12, Bowie, five, and Ace, two – and she recently took to social media to share her eldest child’s surprising talent. The Emmerdale star shared a clip of Buster performing a song on stage, prompting fans to gush over his sweet voice.

Buster performed a rendition of Queen’s hit record Bohemian Rhapsody during a reproduction of the West End show, We Will Rock You. Buster looked right for the part, wearing his long locks down loose and sporting a black tank top paired with some blue jeans in true rock ‘n’ roll style.

Charley shared the musical video with her followers, alongside the caption: “Buster in his show, 12 years & 2 months. Those notes he hits,” with a sparkle and heart emoji.

The actress’ fans loved the clip and were quick to share their positive comments online. “Why am I fully crying?!! God I adore him,” one said, while another commented: “Goosebumps!!! Made me well up.” A third added: “Oh my god!!!!! A STAR is born!!!!! He’s gonna be huge! I’d put money on it,” and a fourth agreed, penning: “Wow amazing, a star in the making.”

Charley has three sons

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan added: “So talented,” with a heart emoji, and Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa said: “Amazing!!!”

Charley is known for candidly sharing the ups and downs of motherhood on social media, and has won over many fans for her down-to-earth approach to parenting. She shares her sons with husband, Matthew Wolfenden, who she met on the set of the Yorkshire-based set of Emmerdale.

Despite her boys' occasional cheeky moments – which have included little Ace scribbling on the walls of the family home in the past – the doting mum admitted last year that she hasn't ruled out having more children in the future

