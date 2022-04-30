Charley Webb asks fans for 'luck' ahead of son’s major transformation The former Emmerdale star is a mum-of-three

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three children, and she's always shared with fans both the highlights and difficulties of raising her children.

READ: Charley Webb divides fans with 'vile' sleep hack

On Saturday, she ended up hoping fans would wish her "luck" as she took her youngest son, Ace, two, for a haircut. Although Ace appeared to be on his best behaviour, Charley shared an amusing photo from their time in the car as they headed to the hairdressers. The star appeared to be unimpressed as Ace wore a pair of sunglasses and poked his tongue out as he sat in his booster seat. "This is what I'm dealing with," she lamented.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb details struggle with son Ace

Charley then shared a photo of her young son getting his hair cut, and the blonde tot certainly had a lot to remove! This time it was Ace looking slightly unimpressed as large amounts of his hair was taken off.

READ: Charley Webb shares her wellness routine after 'scary ordeal'

MORE: Charley Webb shares beautiful family photo after rushing son to hospital

"Good luck to Mama," Charley wrote during the experience.

But the youngster appeared to be impressed with his new hairdo, as the mum-of-three shared a photo of the aftermath, with his hair considerably shortened.

Ace had a trip to the hairdressers

Ace sauntered down the street with his new style, and looked like a future rockstar with his upside-down sunglasses. "Such a vibe," Charley concluded.

MORE: Charley Webb gives rare insight into marriage as she celebrates fourth wedding anniversary

SEE: Charley Webb disagrees with fan comments about her 'feral' children – watch video

Although all was fine, earlier this year, the doting mum had a worrying time, as her young son was taken ill and had to be rushed to hospital.

Sharing an update with followers at the time, she explained: "Ace has been poorly since Friday. Being sick on and off and he's been really lethargic.

The youngster was impressed with his new style

"On Saturday he took a turn for the worst, and we had to get him into hospital. He's not been great but today he's turned a bit of a corner. But It's been really scary, ambulance and everything."

MORE: Charley Webb reveals 'not good' struggle with son Ace - and parents will relate!

READ: Charley Webb shares reassuring message after health problem

The star concluded with a warning for fellow mums. "I think there is a sickness bug going around so keep your eyes on that. There's nothing worse when your kids are ill."

Thankfully, Ace has clearly made a full recovery!

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.