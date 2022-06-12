Charley Webb flooded with support as she shares health 'hell' with fans The Emmerdale star shared her health battle

Actress Charley Webb shared an emotional series of messages with her fans on Sunday, as she took to her Instagram Stories to discuss her ongoing health issue.

The mum-of-three posted an image of herself lying back, with one arm over her face.

She captioned the snap: "Migraine hell today. Does anyone else suffer with vision migraines? It's where you get some sort of bright light/flashing [lightning] type of thing in your eye followed by the migraine. They make me vomit as well. They are truly disgusting." The star isn't alone in her agony though, as her followers rushed to communicate.

Charley later shared a glimpse of the many messages she received from fans offering support and suggestions, including sleep, cold compresses, over the counter painkillers, and seeing her doctor to make sure that there isn't any underlying reason for the attacks.

According to the NHS UK website, if you have five or more migraines a month, you might benefit from prescription medication.

The star asked her followers for advice

It also advises that if you experience a severe headache along with paralysis or weakness in the arms or face, slurred or garbled speech, a fever, stiff neck, mental confusion, seizures, double vision or a rash, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Busy mum Charley no doubt struggles to get time to rest and put her feet up when she feels ill, as her three sons are always on the go.

Last month, fans were convinced the star and her husband, fellow actor Matthew Wolfenden, were expecting another addition to the family.

The star is a doting mum

The family-of-five was celebrating Matthew's 42nd birthday and gathered in the garden to shoot a confetti cannon.

Despite Charley writing: "Happy birthday @matthewwolfenden55," some excited fans thought that the family were actually filming a gender reveal!

Taking to her Instagram Stories later, Charley confirmed: "That is not a gender reveal, I've had about 58,013 messages. Sorry about that…"

