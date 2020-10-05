Andy Murray gives rare insight into family life with wife Kim and their children The tennis star is a doting dad to three children

Although he is notoriously private, Andy Murray has given his fans a candid insight into his personal life with his wife Kim and their three young children.

The tennis star - who lives in Oxshott, Surrey, with his family - detailed his experience during the coronavirus pandemic and revealed how his family have coped spending so much time together at home.

In an interview with The Times, the 33-year-old shared: "At the time coronavirus started I was rehabbing, and I was actually fine missing tennis, because everybody else was missing it as well. I just got to spend lots of time with my family at home."

It's coming up to a year since Andy and Kim welcomed their third child, a boy called Teddy. They are also doting parents to daughters Sophia, four, and Edie, two.

Opening up about his children's different personalities and how his son is active just like him, the Wimbledon champion remarked: "It can be difficult because the eldest are always wanting - and getting - your attention, whereas the youngest one is left fighting for it a little bit more.

"But he's a lot more interested in the active stuff, so far. He's always moving around, and gets motivated by balls all around him. He just wants to throw and chase balls the whole time, whereas the two girls were a little bit more mellow [at his age] - so it's quite different."

Andy and Kim are doting parents to three kids

Andy is one of the most successful British sports stars of all time, becoming the first British male tennis champion since the 1930s. He won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 before repeating his success in the 2016 tournament.

However, before the 2019 Australian Open, Andy was forced to admit that his hip had been causing him serious problems for three years. He then had to have a hip resurfacing operation in a bid to rid him of his pain.

At the time, it was thought that Andy would retire from the sport. However, he manage to get back to his former glory after the procedure, and in June 2019, he lifted the doubles trophy with Feliciano López at the Queen's Club.

The tennis star plays dress-up with his children

The sports star - who is also a US Open and Olympic champion - returned to Wimbledon that same year by competing in the men's and mixed doubles.

Since becoming a father, Andy has changed the way he deals with losing a game. "Before I had kids, tennis was the only thing that I really focused on, so winning or losing was dictating my mood to a certain extent, which is not the best way to live life," he explained.

"After having kids, and you lose a match, there's something else to focus on. I'm not as down about losses now, and I don't get as excited, probably, about winning tennis matches as I did when I was younger."

