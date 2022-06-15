Paris Hilton sparks strong reaction in sparkling sheer mini dress

Paris Hilton sparked a huge reaction from her fans when she rocked up to a Pride event in a dazzling mini dress that showed off her incredible figure.

The business mogul looked sensational in a sparkling silver custom design by Bryan Hearns that featured a daring thigh-split skirt, a sheer bodysuit with intricate patterned detailing across her toned stomach, and a high-neck top that exposed her chest.

Paris added a pair of silver glittery boots, some sparkling fingerless gloves, and diamante-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses. The DJ was a huge fan of the outfit and shared several photos of herself posing in a variety of settings to show off the bedazzled creation.

In one post she wrote: "Some girls are just born with glitter in their veins. Obsessed with my custom @BryanHearns creation! Felt like a sparkling diamond at my performance at @LAPride last night! What do you all think of my new look?"

Another set of images saw her posing in a mirrored room with rainbow-rimmed sunglasses and a rainbow sequinned jacket over her stunning silver outfit.

Paris looked incredible in her custom outfit

Fans were obsessed with Paris' head-turning ensemble, with one responding: "This look is everything!" A second said: "This is one of my fav outfits you've ever worn, besides your wedding gowns obvi."

A third added: "Queen of pride, queen of acceptance, queen of giving back, queen of the [expletive] universe."

Paris' appearance comes after she pulled out all the stops for her long-term friend Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari.

Paris added a rainbow-colored jacket in support of the LGBTQ+ community

The 41-year-old TV star, who had her own wedding back in November 2021, joined the likes of Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride's wedding dress, for the nuptials.

Paris was pictured climbing into a car at the couple's $7.4million pad in Thousand Oaks, California wearing a floor-length gown in an unconventional black color.

Paris looked glamorous in the daring gown which featured a cut-out neckline, a thigh-high split, and long sheer sleeves covered with sparkly embellishments. She teamed it with matching black and gold heels and a sleek straight hairstyle. Posing for photos on Instagram, she wrote: "Fairytales do exist."

