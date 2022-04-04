Paris Hilton teases new addition to the family as she opens up about married life She's glowing

Paris Hilton is living her best life, or as she would say, sliving! "Sliving" is the star's latest slogan, which indicates one killing it in life and slaying, and it's giving "That's hot" a run for its money.

The superstar attended the Grammys on 3 April, dishing to Access Hollywood all the reasons that have made her the happiest she's ever been, and teased that even more exciting things are to come for her family.

Paris was truly the star of the red carpet, looking like the shiniest of diamonds wearing an incredible jeweled, see-through dress with a diamond studded cape by Atelier Zuhra, which she styled with a chic ponytail.

During her conversation on the red carpet, her happiness was seriously palpable, glowing when she said: "I'm so happy, I love being married… we're just having the most wonderful time, the best honeymoon, most gorgeous wedding…"

The Y2K icon married venture capitalist Carter Reum in November 2021, and the time after their nuptials has of course been marred with pregnancy rumors.

Now the DJ is being a little more upfront about her plans to grow her family, and she can't wait!

Paris looked dazzling at the Grammys

"We can't wait for the next steps in our life," she said, before candidly confessing that: "This is the most adult relationship I've ever had."

Now the couple are looking to take their relationship one step further, and she admitted that: "We're looking to buy a house and starting a family, I can't wait for the babies."

Paris and Carter appear very much in love

The singer continued to "slive" for the rest of the exciting musical night, dj-ing a star-studded after party for which she wore another fabulous and shiny dress, this time a two-tone mini.

She posted behind-the-scenes videos from the night and her performance, featuring incredible clips of her dancing and singing with none other than Olivia Rodrigo, who took home three Grammys.

