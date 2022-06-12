Kate Middleton's heartfelt mum moment proves she's Princess Charlotte's best friend - watch The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte share the sweetest bond!

There's no denying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a close relationship with their three children. From spending time in the countryside to getting stuck into baking at home, the Cambridges never fail to delight royal fans with heartwarming glimpses inside their family life.

One moment in particular between Duchess Kate, 40, and Princess Charlotte, seven, has left royal fans in awe of their sweet mother-daughter relationship. A clip captured from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend shows the Duchess softly rearranging her daughter's hair during the Platinum Party at the Palace, tucking it out from her collar before smiling at her and holding her hand.

The Duchess looked mesmerising at the event, donning a head-turning Self-Portrait gown with her flowing brunette hair cascading down one shoulder in voluminous curls.

Little Charlotte also wore her hair to one side, sporting a sparkling red collared dress.

Princess Charlotte and Duchess Kate enjoyed the performances at the Platinum Party

Royal fans swiftly took to social media to share their reaction to the heart-melting clip. "Kate is a great mum, she just so natural." shared one fan, as another comment read: "Kate and Charlotte have a lovely bond."

It's not the first time royal fans have spotted the adorable likeness between Kate and her seven-year-old daughter.

During the Easter Sunday service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Duchess Kate looked picture perfect in spring dress that emulated a Cinderella-blue hue. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, channelled her mother's effortless style in a coordinating pastel blue tea dress.

Taking to Twitter, one royal fan penned: "Princess Charlotte is such a confident young girl. Credit to her parents," as another agreed: "Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast, she's going to be super tall just like her mum!"

Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte share the sweetest relationship

Princess Charlotte clearly admires her mother's confidence and grace, and has even picked up some of her mannerisms!

A video posted by TikTok account @the_blazing_royals capturing the sweetest moment between Prince William, George and Charlotte in Wales on Saturday has amassed over 1.4million views.

Princess Charlotte was praised for her model behaviour

The video captures seven-year-old Princess Charlotte catching the eye of the person filming, hesitating, and then proudly shaking their hand as she beams at the camera.

Royal fans were quick to react to the royal tot's adorable moment, flooding the comments with messages about her model behaviour.

