What is Pippa Middleton's new baby girl called? Duchess Kate's sister has recently given birth

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton welcomed her third child into the world a few weeks ago, according to PEOPLE – so what have Pippa and her husband James Matthews decided to name their youngest daughter?

The couple are yet to announce the name of their little one, and we hope they do soon, but as their other two children have classic names, it seems likely that her youngest daughter's name will also follow suit.

The Duchess' sister welcomed her only son, Arthur Michael William Matthews, on 15 October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing.

Arthur's middle names are thought to pay tribute to members of the family – Michael is Pippa's father's name and was also the name of James' younger brother who tragically died in 1999 while climbing Mount Everest.

Pippa has given birth to her third child

Pippa then gave birth to her first daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane on 15 March 2021. The baby girl's middle names are a sweet tribute to her grandmothers Jane Matthews and Carole Elizabeth Middleton. Perhaps the name is a nod to royal relation Queen Elizabeth too!

The sisters both have three children

Which names are in the running for Pippa's daughter?

Featuring in the top 100 classic baby girl names are the names Iris, meaning rainbow in Greek, Florence, which translates as 'flourishing' and Eleanor, which is a popular name for French and English Queens. So perhaps one of these names could be chosen for the tiny tot?

Elizabeth could also be a firm favourite, given that it's Grace's middle name and also her sister Duchess Kate's middle name.

Pippa and James could also be inspired by the top regal names around the world which are as follows:

1. Isla

2. Charlotte

3. Mia

4. Sienna

5. Beatrice

6. Zara

7. Elizabeth

8. Autumn

9. Lena

10. Savannah

We can't wait to find out the little one's adorable name!

