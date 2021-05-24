Emily Blunt stuns in a hot pink Gucci blouse we want in our closets right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Oh, how we’ve missed Emily Blunt’s style statements.

MORE: Emily Blunt to star in new Western revenge thriller - details

Loading the player...

Watch the trailer for Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan's new film Wild Mountain Thyme

Considering the Quiet Place star doesn’t have any social media accounts and has been off red carpets due to the pandemic, it’s nearly impossible to see what she’s been wearing these days. So, we were thrilled to see her making an in-person appearance in an ensemble we swooned over.

Emily stunned when she popped up on the Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, rocking a pink silk Gucci logo blouse paired with red trousers. She completed the look with layered gold necklaces - and looked incredible!

Emily was glowing in her pink logo Gucci blouse

We were obsessed with the combo and tracked down her blouse - and it looks like we’re not the only ones.

MORE: 8 celebrity couples who prove long-distance relationships work out

Even with a price tag of $1,400, Emily’s pink blouse is already sold out, but you can bookmark the link below to shop it later in case it restocks. We also found a similar Gucci logo blouse in a darker pink on Farfetch too.

Gucci GG monogram shirt, Farfetch

BOOKMARK TO SHOP

Gucci logo shirt, $1400, Farfetch

Emily was on hand to promote the highly-anticipated A Quiet Place Part II, which hits theaters May 28. Unlike so many films that have been released on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, going to the theater is the only way you can watch the thriller flick.

MORE: Emily Blunt reveals her one regret from her wedding to John Krasinski

The sequel, written and directed by Emily’s husband John Karasinski, follows a family that is forced to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by terrifying blind monsters that have an acute sense of hearing.

As for whether the Mary Poppins Returns actress and John want their kids Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7, to follow in their acting footsteps, the actress told The Sunday Times “"God no — no! Please God keep them off the stage.”

Emily paired her pink Gucci blouse with a gorgeous pair of red trousers

The star also confessed that their kids are "oblivious" to their parents' fame, and she hopes to keep it that way for as long as possible.

"It's a strange thing to navigate, you know," Blunt said. "Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, 'Are you famous?' And I'd never heard her…we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."

“Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, 'Um … not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, 'Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird," she continued.

The mom of two said she didn’t want her kids to "feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids."

"If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I'd be thrilled,” she continued. “They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on make-up. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

<