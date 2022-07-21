Princess Beatrice makes sweetest comment about baby daughter Sienna The royal shares her little girl with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice rarely speaks in public about her baby daughter Sienna, who turns one in September.

But during an emotional video call with Teenage Cancer Trust last week, the royal mum, who is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, admitted how keen she is for their daughter to follow in her footsteps and support the charity.

Dr Adrian Whiteson OBE and Myrna Whiteson MBE, founders and life presidents of the charity, thanked Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Sarah, Duchess of York – both of whom were also on the call – for their support as honorary patrons of the charity.

Myrna mused, "I just wonder when we enlist the little ones?" referring to Beatrice's daughter Sienna, who turns one in September, and Eugenie's son August, who celebrated his first birthday in February. "Give them a year or two and they'll be doing Teenage Cancer Trust."

"Sienna's already a lifelong patron," Beatrice sweetly said, smiling widely.

Beatrice revealed her daughter is a lifelong patron of Teenage Cancer Trust

The Princess also recalled visiting a Teenage Cancer Trust ward on her 18th birthday and the impact it had on her future work. "My 18th birthday, I got to come down to the ward and meet some of the young people," said Beatrice. "And I think when you're a young person yourself, it changed for me the trajectory of, you know, what it is to be in service."

During the call, the Duchess of York officially opened a new blood cancer ward at University College London Hospital and was met with rounds of applause and cheers from participants on the call.

She and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed baby Sienna in September 2021

While Beatrice rarely speaks publicly about her little girl, proud grandmother Sarah has previously opened up about her second grandchild. Speaking with entrepreneur and investor Matt Haycox last month, Sarah said of playtime: "You know, if August wants to play with trains and tractors, he can, but if he wants to play with Barbies, that's okay, too.

"And at the moment, Sienna wants to play with cuddly teddy bears and very pink things. But if she wants to go play with trains and tractors, well, then they can share, can't they? So that's all good."

And last year when the Duchess attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards back in October, she couldn't help but reveal: "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful."

