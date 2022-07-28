Georgia Tennant reveals heart-breaking truth behind son Wilfred's name The star shared an emotional announcement

Georgia Tennant took to social media on Thursday to reveal the incredibly special meaning behind her middle son, Wilfred's name.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to acknowledge the sad death of famous Doctor Who actor Bernard Cribbins, the mother-of-four penned: "There aren't many people in this world who inspire you to name multiple kids after them. That's how magic Bernard was," with a red love heart emoji.

Whilst the wife of David Tennant did not reveal which of her four beautiful children were named after the star, son Wilfred happens to share the name of Bernard's beloved character on Doctor Who, Wilfred Mott.

As well as Wilfred, Georgia and David share Ty, 20, Olive, 11, Doris, seven, and Birdie, two and the sweet family-of-five live in a stunning West London home with their pet dog Myrtle.

The star shared the update with her 262,000 followers

The gorgeous property boasts,an incredibly glamorous marble kitchen and stunning rose garden amongst many incredible assets.

Georgia shared a stunning photo of the pairs living room shortly after welcoming baby number five, Birdie with a sweet snapshot showing the new arrival laying on the floor and watching David in his iconic Doctor Who role. A blue rug covered the wooden floorboards and a built-in TV was surrounded by cream shelves.

Another sweet photo came from the star during the pandemic and showed one of the couples' children's homeschooling, with their head inside a plastic crawl-through tunnel.

Bernard starred in Doctor Who

"Day one back at school is going excellently... #canigetonetoo #homeschool," the doting mum wrote in the caption. A small table and chairs had been set up in the centre of the room.

As for their utility room, Georgia gave fans on social media a sneak peek once again alongside baby girl Birdie in a candid breastfeeding snap.

The relatable photo showed clothes strewn across the herringbone floor, items piling high on the sideboards and an open washing machine door poking out of a cupboard, while Georgia perched on a small bench.

