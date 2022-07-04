Fans can't get over new photo of Georgia Tennant's son Ty – see pic The mum-of-five surprised fans with the adorable snap

Georgia Tennant has shared the sweetest new photo of her 19-year-old son Ty carrying his two-year-old sister Birdie, and the actress' Instagram fans adore the snap.

Georgia, 37, who is married to actor David Tennant, 51, posted the picture on Sunday which showed a very cool Ty carrying his younger sister. The mother-of-five captioned the photo: "Good Omens, the prequel."

Good Omens is a fantasy comedy TV series based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name, and Georgia is thought to be referring to two of the show's characters: Crowley played by Ty's own father David and Michael Sheen's Aziraphale.

Ty looked seriously stylish in his all-black outfit, belt chain, shades and a tiara.

Ty Tennant with his little sister Birdie

One follower told Georgia: "He does indeed look like Crowley and Aziraphale had a celestial baby." Another wrote: "The chains and tiara combo slays."

Many of Georgia's fans commented on the sweet nature of the snap, with one posting: "Cutest and sweetest thing that I've ever seen," and another saying: "Lucky Birdie to have such an awesome big brother."

One follower commented: "Ty looks too cool for words. Birdie looks SO adorable! I love the wings."

David and Georgia Tennant

Ty Tennant is taking after his famous parents in the world of acting; the teenager has already starred in Tolkien, Doom Patrol and War of the Worlds. We wonder if he'll take on his dad's Doctor Who role in the future?

Did you know that Ty's maternal grandfather Peter Davison also played the Doctor in Doctor Who? He was the fifth Doctor in 1963.

We bet Georgia and David are super proud of their brood. As well as Ty and Birdie, the couple share Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris, and Birdie, two.

David adopted Georgia's son Ty back in 2011, the same year the couple tied the knot.

