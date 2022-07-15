Georgia Tennant delights with baby photo – but it's not what you think The Doctor Who star had a birthday to celebrate

Georgia Tennant often delights her fans with insights into her life as a mother-of-five with plenty of photos of her children.

DISCOVER: Inside Doctor Who star David Tennant's family home with wife Georgia and five kids

On Friday, she shared another adorable baby photo, but this time it was of her younger brother Louis, who was celebrating his birthday. The 37-year-old star posted a photo from when her younger brother was just a baby, being held by the pair's famous father, Peter Davison, who starred in Doctor Who in the titular role.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares sweet video of baby Birdie crawling

Georgia was much older than her younger brother in the snap. She looked amazing in a lacy white top, paired with a pair of jeans and black blouse.

LOOK: Fans can't get over new photo of Georgia Tennant's son Ty – see pic

SEE: David Tennant's wife shares rare photo of lookalike daughter

However, she appeared to be a little bemused by her father's antics, whose arm partially covered her face as he posed with a finger in his mouth.

In a tribute to her brother, Georgia wrote: "Happy Birthday biggest, little bro @louisdavisonofficial. #mightbethelastphotoofmebeingtaller."

Georgia's followers were also quick to join in with the birthday mood, as one shared: "Happiest of birthdays to bro!" and another posted: "Happy birthday to Louis (p.s. he's like a mini you in this pic haha)."

Georgia shared a throwback photo for her brother's birthday

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Happy birthday to him! I can't even imagine what your family gatherings must be like, with all these talented people."

Others were more impressed with Georgia's look, with one saying: "Wow…not many can pull off the 90s teen edition, you look AMAZING. My combats and crop top with a velvet choker just can't compete…"

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares hilarious photo of Birdie – and fans all say the same thing

READ: Georgia Tennant addresses possibility of baby number six as she shares rare selfie with husband

Earlier this month, the mum-of-five shared her delight in her daughter Olive as the young girl won the award for Best Newcomer at the 2022 National Film Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Georgia shared a series of pictures of her aspiring actress daughter in their garden celebrating the news - including a snap with the doting mum.

Last year, the family marked the event with a boat ride

In the caption, she wrote: "@nationalfilmawards #bestnewcomernomination #olivetennant #&hermum."

MORE: Georgia Tennant posts adorable photo with daughter Birdie as she shares candid insight into motherhood

READ: Georgia Tennant makes surprising and hilarious remark about raising five children

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Congratulations to the talented young lady! #ProudParents." Another stated: "Yay Olive! You both look incredible."

A third post read: "She's a lovely young woman… and I can't wait to see her acting!" One other follower remarked: "Oh my word, she is a lovely young lady!!!!! Beautiful ladies!!"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.