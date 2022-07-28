Beyoncé shares adorable photo of rarely-seen children in touching new tribute As sweet as it gets

Beyoncé's Renaissance is coming, and ahead of her highly-anticipated album release, she is looking back on the journey creating it, and getting emotional.

The star shared a never-before-seen photo of her alongside her three kids, Blue Ivy plus twins Rumi and Sir, and it is as cute as it gets.

As the release of the album approaches, she took to her website to share a heartfelt tribute to her family, including her "beautiful husband and muse" Jay-Z.

The adorable photo sees Beyoncé in bed with her kids sleeping right by her, as Rumi cuddles on her mom, Blue, fittingly in blue silk pajamas, is next to her sister and Sir is cozily right above her.

The songstress wrote in her touching statement: "This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found out to be the most creative."

She revealed: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and find escape during a scary time for the world."

The adorable family portrait

Detailing what she hoped people took from the project, she said: "My intention was to create a safe place, without judgment. A place to be free or perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom." She also coined the process "a beautiful journey of exploration."

Most heartwarming of all, she took a moment to give a sweet shout-out to her three kids, and her support system throughout creating her three-part album.

She celebrated the album news with a stunning photo shoot for Vogue

The Lemonade hitmaker wrote: "I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Finally, she thanked her fans, writing: "I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are."

