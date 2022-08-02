Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's child Emme's style evolution over the years The ex-couple are incredibly supportive

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony may not be married anymore but they continue to raise their twins, Emme and Max, in a united manner.

The couple adore the 14-year-olds and support them in every way they can - and that includes their gender, their style and their decisions concerning their futures.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker - who recently referred to her youngest child using gender-neutral pronouns during a performance - has encouraged them to be bold and confident in their choices, which is apparent in Emme's edgy sense of style.

The teen's long hair has given way to a casual, short haircut which was recently dyed green.

Frilly dresses and glittery pumps have been replaced with oversized shorts, sneakers and knee-high socks.

Emme's fashion evolution is turning heads as they continue to make headlines with some exuberant looks all the while appearing confident, happy and well adjusted with their choices.

Jennifer's youngest child has gone through a style evolution

It was back in June when Jennifer described the teenager as "my favorite duet partner".

She told the crowd at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala: "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion.

Jennifer is incredibly supportive of her children

"They are very, very busy, booked and pricey," she joked, adding: "They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Jennifer later shared snapshots from the night on social media, including a picture showing her singing alongside Emme.

Jennifer shares her children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony; the former couple were married from June 2004 until June 2014 and welcomed their children in February 2008.

She is now married to Ben Affleck after their 16 July nuptials in Las Vegas.

