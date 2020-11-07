Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is her double in sweet new photo The singer shares her children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is already following in her famous mum's singing footsteps and it looks like she's got her sense of style too.

The Hustlers star, 51, shared a sweet photo of the smiling 12-year-old on Instagram Stories on Friday and the resemblance to Jennifer is uncanny.

Her thick, long ponytail and sporty wardrobe choices helped make Emme the spitting image of Jennifer.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals short hair transformation - and we have bob envy

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme says she's the 'best mum' in emotional video

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker simply captioned the photo: "This girl" along with an adoring emoji face.

Jennifer is a proud mum to Emme and her twin brother, Max, who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Emme recently debuted her first book, Lord Help Me, and her parents were with her every step of the way.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wows with fringe and curly hair in sweet photo with daughter Emme

READ: Jennifer Lopez looks incredible with Rapunzel-like hair extensions

Emme looks just like her mum

The pre-teen told Mario Lopez, during an interview for Access that she’s very thankful to have such support: "My parents are incredibly proud of me," she said.

MORE: Inside J Lo's new £30.8million house

"Extremely. And my mum helped me, she's supported me in every way possible. She helped me, she came with me to the publishing meetings.

"My dad is also extremely proud of me. Sadly he couldn't come to any of the meetings but he was there when I did the audiobook."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous fireplace inside $10million mansion is house goals

Jennifer loves being a mum

She was also asked which parent would be most likely to say yes when she wanted something and Emme revealed: "My dad, for sure."

Emme and Max spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown with their mum and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, at their home in the Hamptons.

SEE: Jennifer Lopez reveals new wedding plans after being forced to cancel amid COVID-19

It won't be long until Alex will officially be their stepdad. The pair had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hope to be able to plan their big day in the near future.

Jennifer and Alex can't wait to get married

Emme has plans to sing at their wedding and told E! News: "One song I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her, but I'm thinking of a song that would also connect her and Alex," she said.

"But the one that connects me and her is 'You Are My Sunshine.' She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep."

Emme is an incredibly talented singer and impressed fans when she got up on stage with her mum in February at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.