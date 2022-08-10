Rachel Riley stuns fans with photo of daughter Noa – and she looks so different The Countdown star is a doting mum-of-two

Presenter Rachel Riley wowed her followers on Wednesday when she shared an unusual photo of her baby daughter Noa – and impressively, the tiny tot had taken the picture herself!

The star took to Twitter, where she posted a selfie taken by her eight-month-old that showed her looking at the camera as she clutched her mum's phone, and it was clearly taken as she moved because her head appeared to have three more heads on top of it, giving her multiple eyes and noses!

Rachel captioned the unexpected picture: "Absolutely fascinated by this selfie I’ve just found in my photos taken by the baby. Think I might have the next Salvador Dali on my hands [laughing emoji]."

The mum-of-two's fans were clearly delighted by the snap, with one responding: "Well it might not be surrealist, but it’s surreal that’s for sure," and another chiming in: "This is ace!"

Just last month, Rachel and her husband, former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, celebrated a huge family milestone when little Noa took her first steps!

Rachel shared the unusual photo on social media

The Countdown star took to Instagram to share a very sweet picture showing the eight-month-old tentatively walking in a play pit.

Tagging her husband Pasha Kovalev in the caption, Rachel gushed: "Proud mum baby spam alert - 8 month 6 day old Noa took her first steps today [heart eyes emojis] we're in trouble now! @pashakovalev."

Fans were quick to comment, with many sympathising with Rachel having to be more "alert".

Rachel and Pasha share two daughters

One follower said: "Wow – it's terrifying because they're clueless [laughing emojis] Mine was 9 months old… and it killed me."

Another added: "My son walked at 8 months, you have to have eyes in the back of your head." A third post read: "Oh wow! That's early! Clever baby! The weekend could be interesting!"

Rachel 36, and Pasha 42, met on Strictly in 2013 and have since become parents to two little girls, Noa and two-year-old Maven.

