Rachel Riley shares stunning family photos from beautiful staycation

The Countdown star is a mum-of-two

Rachel Riley and husband Pasha Kovalev have been away on a beautiful staycation, and during the trip the stars made sure to take plenty of photos of their daughters, Maven, two, and Noa, who is six-months-old.

The family-of-four had travelled to Bradford-upon-Avon, in the South West, and stayed at the Woolley Grange Hotel and Spa, and it sounds like they had a wonderful time! Rachel shared several photos of her daughters enjoying the beautiful spring weather, with Maven playing on the swings, while Noa relaxed on a tiny deck chair.

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter follows in father Pasha Kovalev's footsteps in adorabel video

There were also photos of Maven looking in a mirror out in the forest while hunting for fairies as well as Rachel and Pasha enjoying a date night and another photo of the mum-of-two enjoying a vegan paella, although Noa seemed to be enjoying the bowl more!

The tot also marked a special milestone while they were away, as she turned six months on Thursday, and Rachel shared a photo of her playing with some toys, while Pasha held up a card with a unicorn on it that read: "Today I am six months old."

But the sweetest moment was a small clip that Rachel shared, which featured Pasha performing some dance moves and young Maven copying him perfectly.

The youngster looked like a future Strictly pro as she shuffled along and shook her arms.

rachel-riley-noa-milestone

Noa marked a special milestone during the time away

There was a bittersweet feeling to their time away, as Rachel explained in her caption. "Gorgeous couple of days away with the family before Pash starts getting busy away dancing on tour with @herestheboys," she said.

"The girls loved looking for fairies, swinging and swimming @woolleyghotel and we found a new favourite restaurant @pablosbistro in Bradford-upon-Avon (amazing vegan selection inc. the best paella we've ever had)."

She added: "Toddler enforced post-dinner dancing always a must in this family. Happy days."

rachel-riley-maven-swings

Maven enjoyed the staycation

Fans loved the insight into the family's time away, as one commented: "So lovely," and another added: "Beautiful pictures."

A third shared: "Enjoy, nothing better than family holiday time to give perspective on what's important in life," and a fourth posted: "Such an amazing family as you ALL look gorgeous!!"

