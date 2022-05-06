Rachel Riley and husband Pasha Kovalev have been away on a beautiful staycation, and during the trip the stars made sure to take plenty of photos of their daughters, Maven, two, and Noa, who is six-months-old.

READ: Countdown's Rachel Riley reveals traumatizing upskirting experience by a fellow celebrity

The family-of-four had travelled to Bradford-upon-Avon, in the South West, and stayed at the Woolley Grange Hotel and Spa, and it sounds like they had a wonderful time! Rachel shared several photos of her daughters enjoying the beautiful spring weather, with Maven playing on the swings, while Noa relaxed on a tiny deck chair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter follows in father Pasha Kovalev's footsteps in adorabel video

There were also photos of Maven looking in a mirror out in the forest while hunting for fairies as well as Rachel and Pasha enjoying a date night and another photo of the mum-of-two enjoying a vegan paella, although Noa seemed to be enjoying the bowl more!

SEE: Rachel Riley shares sweet clip of daughter Maven following in dad Pasha Kovalev's footsteps

MORE: Rachel Riley shares rare photo of baby Noa as she marks special milestone

The tot also marked a special milestone while they were away, as she turned six months on Thursday, and Rachel shared a photo of her playing with some toys, while Pasha held up a card with a unicorn on it that read: "Today I am six months old."

But the sweetest moment was a small clip that Rachel shared, which featured Pasha performing some dance moves and young Maven copying him perfectly.

The youngster looked like a future Strictly pro as she shuffled along and shook her arms.

Noa marked a special milestone during the time away

There was a bittersweet feeling to their time away, as Rachel explained in her caption. "Gorgeous couple of days away with the family before Pash starts getting busy away dancing on tour with @herestheboys," she said.

READ: Rachel Riley issues important plea after 'old friend' gets in touch with family health struggle

SEE: Rachel Riley shares rare video of daughter Maven chatting – and it's the cutest

"The girls loved looking for fairies, swinging and swimming @woolleyghotel and we found a new favourite restaurant @pablosbistro in Bradford-upon-Avon (amazing vegan selection inc. the best paella we've ever had)."

She added: "Toddler enforced post-dinner dancing always a must in this family. Happy days."

Maven enjoyed the staycation

Fans loved the insight into the family's time away, as one commented: "So lovely," and another added: "Beautiful pictures."

MORE: Rachel Riley shares rare video of daughter Maven chatting – and it's the cutest

RELATED: Rachel Riley shares new candid picture of Pasha Kovalev and baby Noa - but fans question one detail

A third shared: "Enjoy, nothing better than family holiday time to give perspective on what's important in life," and a fourth posted: "Such an amazing family as you ALL look gorgeous!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.