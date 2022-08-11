16 best exam results day gifts to celebrate the class of 2022

Sophie Bates
Exam results day is just around the corner, and with all the hard work finally paying off, it's time to celebrate. From personalised chocolate to care hampers, novelty mugs and more, we've rounded up the best exam results day gifts to treat the well-deserved Class of 2022.
When is exam results day 2022?
Results day for exams this year in the UK will take place on 25 August for GCSE students, and 18 August for A-Level students.
Best exam results day gifts 2022
'Proud of You' chocolate, £14.99, NotOnTheHighStreet
Hand-tied flowers, £30, Bloom & Wild
Passed with Flying Colours biscuits, £38, Biscuiteers
'You did it' charm, £35, Pandora
Well Deserved Break hamper, £32, Marks & Spencer
'Bona Fide Genius' personalised card, from £2.70, Moonpig
'On to the next chapter' bookmark, £7.99, Amazon
Celebration gift set, £80, Moonpig
Box of eight cupcakes, £28.99, Lola's Cupcakes
Swizzels Love Hearts Clever Sausage toy, £12, Moonpig
Proud of You care package, from £16.95, Etsy
'Smart Cookie' personalised biscuit tin, £16.99, Getting Personal
Novelty mug, £13.99, Amazon
Personalised chocolate, £12.95, NotOnTheHighStreet
Passed exams card, £3.99, Amazon
13pcs 'We are so proud of you' balloon set, £13.99, Amazon
