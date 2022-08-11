16 best exam results day gifts to celebrate the class of 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Exam results day is just around the corner, and with all the hard work finally paying off, it's time to celebrate. From personalised chocolate to care hampers, novelty mugs and more, we've rounded up the best exam results day gifts to treat the well-deserved Class of 2022.

RELATED: 33 graduation gift ideas for the class of 2022

MORE: 17 best gifts for teachers - including some that you can send virtually over email

When is exam results day 2022?

Results day for exams this year in the UK will take place on 25 August for GCSE students, and 18 August for A-Level students.

Best exam results day gifts 2022

'Proud of You' chocolate, £14.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Hand-tied flowers, £30, Bloom & Wild

Passed with Flying Colours biscuits, £38, Biscuiteers

'You did it' charm, £35, Pandora

READ: Space-saving uni room essentials: Here's what you need for your student accommodations

Well Deserved Break hamper, £32, Marks & Spencer

'Bona Fide Genius' personalised card, from £2.70, Moonpig

'On to the next chapter' bookmark, £7.99, Amazon

MORE: 25 Best pink gifts for her: Unique & pretty pink gift ideas for pink lovers

Celebration gift set, £80, Moonpig

Box of eight cupcakes, £28.99, Lola's Cupcakes

SHOP: Gift ideas to cheer someone up who might be going through a tough time

Swizzels Love Hearts Clever Sausage toy, £12, Moonpig

MORE: 33 uni essentials to shop for this September

Proud of You care package, from £16.95, Etsy

'Smart Cookie' personalised biscuit tin, £16.99, Getting Personal

Novelty mug, £13.99, Amazon

Personalised chocolate, £12.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Passed exams card, £3.99, Amazon

SHOP: 9 Genius handbag accessories we've found on Amazon: From LED lights to tote organisers

13pcs 'We are so proud of you' balloon set, £13.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.