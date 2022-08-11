﻿

16 best exam results day gifts to celebrate the class of 2022

It's finally time to celebrate!

Exam results day is just around the corner, and with all the hard work finally paying off, it's time to celebrate. From personalised chocolate to care hampers, novelty mugs and more, we've rounded up the best exam results day gifts to treat the well-deserved Class of 2022. 

When is exam results day 2022? 

Results day for exams this year in the UK will take place on 25 August for GCSE students, and 18 August for A-Level students. 

Best exam results day gifts 2022

'Proud of You' chocolate, £14.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Hand-tied flowers, £30, Bloom & Wild

Passed with Flying Colours biscuits, £38, Biscuiteers 

'You did it' charm, £35, Pandora

Well Deserved Break hamper, £32, Marks & Spencer 

'Bona Fide Genius' personalised card, from £2.70, Moonpig 

'On to the next chapter' bookmark, £7.99, Amazon

Celebration gift set, £80, Moonpig

Box of eight cupcakes, £28.99, Lola's Cupcakes

Swizzels Love Hearts Clever Sausage toy, £12, Moonpig

Proud of You care package, from £16.95, Etsy 

'Smart Cookie' personalised biscuit tin, £16.99, Getting Personal

Novelty mug, £13.99, Amazon 

Personalised chocolate, £12.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

Passed exams card, £3.99, Amazon

13pcs 'We are so proud of you' balloon set, £13.99, Amazon

