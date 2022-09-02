Best scooters for kids in 2022 reviewed – two and three-wheelers for toddlers to teens

If you have children, and you don’t have a scooter, you’re missing a trick. Believe me, I’m talking from experience here.

They cut the school run time in half, they improve motor skills and balance and encourage little ones to exercise, and they’re just so much fun.

My five-year-old daughter loves her scooter so much she’s named it (Simon, in case you’re wondering) and she takes it to bed with her. My nine-year-old said he was too old for a scooter but then begged for one after he tried out Simon and realised what he was missing out on.

Kids as young as 18 months old may be able to ride a scooter, and several models feature seats and are adjustable, so they grow with your child. Just make sure your child is able to follow your instructions and always make sure they wear a helmet and, ideally, padding on the upper and lower limbs.

Road safety is so important – and intense supervision is going to be required, especially for younger children and more so in the first few weeks and months of getting to grips with their new set of wheels.

Looking for the best scooter for your child’s particular needs? Keep reading!

Best scooter for toddlers

Micro Mini Deluxe LED, £83, John Lewis

Ages: 2-5

Max rider weight: 35kg

This scooter is one of the most stable and easy to use on the market. It’s listed as suitable for ages two to five, but even younger toddlers may be able to use it. The adjustable handlebar means it can grow with your toddler, and the light-up wheels just add to the fun.

Parents say: “It is pricey for a two-year-old but we know that if he is anything like his big brother, he will certainly get the money's worth out of it! He is loving it, hasnt quite mastered the tilt steer yet but that will come. It feels like it would be a smooth ride, I wish I could have a go! The scooter was delivered to the wrong address but customer services were very helpful and professional.”

Best folding scooters for kids

Mid 9 scooter, £74.99, Decathalon

Ages: 9+

Max rider weight: 100kg

This is a good choice for pre-tweens to young teens. It folds super easily and is very lightweight and features handlebar brakes and front suspension. Choose between four different colours, including black, pink, white or red.

Parents say: “So far the owner is very happy. It rides smoothly and the brake is a bonus. I would say it is good for petite adults too but if you're tall it is not ideal. Great for teens from 11yrs.”

Banne 3-wheel kids scooter, £39.99, Amazon

Ages: 2-10

Max rider weight: 50kg

If you need a foldable scooter for younger kids, this three-wheel scooter is a great option. It’s sturdy, height adjustable and available in a rainbow of different colours. The zebra stripe anti-slip extra wide foot pad makes it easier for new members of the scooter club.

Parents say: “I bought this for my son and he absolutely loves it. It is easy to assemble, and fold and it's very sturdy. I'm happy and will recommend 10/10.”

Best scooter with seat

Aoodil two in one scooter with foldable seat, was £72 now £56, Amazon

Ages: 3-12

Max rider weight: 50kg (30kg on the seat)

Scooters with seats are ideal for little ones who haven’t quite mastered the art of scooting while standing. This three-wheeler has a foldable seat so they can switch between the two modes as they wish, and the adjustable handlebar means it’ll grow with them.

Parents say: “I bought this scooter for my nearly two-year-old. I love the fact that the seat can easily fold up or fold down. In similar models I looked at, the seat option was fixed and required removing completely to be able to use it as a scooter.

“This is great, the wheels light up when you move along and the handlebars can easily be height adjusted. Very happy and quick delivery too. Would definitely recommend.”

Best for teens

Delux Micro Speed Scooter, £164.95, Micro Scooters

Ages: 10 to adult

Max rider weight: 100kgs

Micro Scooters lead the way when it comes to great scooters that will last for years. This two-wheeler will see kids through from age ten to adulthood. The large wheels with wider spokes mean you can go faster and further, and smoothly. And the adjustable handlebar extends to 103cm – meaning this is a great one for taller riders. It’s available in clay, blue and rose pink.

Parents say: We bought this for my nine-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! The colour is really nice and she gets compliments on it every time we go out. Perfect height and will grow with her for a good few years! Her second micro scooter and no regrets! Really smooth ride as I’ve had a go myself! Couldn’t recommend more.

Best stunt scooter

Fusion X3 stunt scooter, £82.87, Amazon

Ages: 7+

Max rider weight: 100kgs

If you have a daredevil on your hands who wants to do jumps and tricks then the Fusion X-3 stunt scooter is a great option. It’s Amazon’s top-selling trick scooter with over 7k positive reviews. It’s lightweight, durable and fitter with top-of-the-line components. Suitable for beginners and experts alike and available in eight different colours.

Parents say: "Absolutely fab! Bought for my seven-year-old, great for him to use and easily takes the weight of us grown-ups! So smooth and nice to ride!"

Best budget scooter for kids

Zinc folding inline scooter, £21, Argos

Ages: 3+

Maximum rider weight: 50kg

This foldable two-wheel scooter is perfect for any parents on a budget – or anyone not sure if their little will enjoy a two wheeler. It’s incredibly good value, with lots of great features including an anti-slip footplate, adjustable handlebar, easy grip handles and a rear footbrake.

Parents say: “It's been almost a month since we got this for our three-year-old. It is perfect. adjustable handle so I know this scooter is going to be with our kid for some time. wheels are great, folds in half so easy storage. our kid loves it.”

