Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with latest photo of baby Malti - see who she takes after She's too cute!

Since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first child, Malti Marie, in the beginning of 2022, fans have been dying to know who the almost one-year-old looks like the most.

Though the couple have opted to keep Malti's identity for the most part private, the actress just gave fans the sweetest glimpse yet, revealing that she might just take after her father!

The photo is the most revealing look at Malti that fans have gotten to date, and though she might appear to look most like her dad for now, Priyanka still honored her roots in the cutest way.

The photo sees the baby sitting on what appears to be her mom's lap, who is holding her up to show off the heartwarming onesie she has her wearing.

The white onesie adorably says "desi girl," a term derived from Sanskrit which means "land, country" and is often used as an identifying term for a person who is of South Asian descent.

While it is certainly a nod to Malti's Indian heritage, it carries even more special meaning, as it is one of Priyanka's most popular songs from her 2008 film Dostana.

Malti is just too cute!

The adorable snapshot captures Malti's button nose, rosy and plump cheeks, and her pursed lips, which are reminiscent of some of the early photos of her dad when The Jonas Brothers were first catapulted into fame.

The Quantico lead captioned the sweet Instagram Story with the hashtag "desi girl" alongside a heart-eyes emoji, also tagging her husband in it.

Malti appears to have her dad's nose and lips

Nick and Priyanka are raising their daughter in Los Angeles, though the mom-of-one is busy juggling several upcoming projects.

She is next set to star in a romantic comedy inspired by Celine Dion's music titled It's All Coming Back to Me alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan. She is also starring in Citadel, an action packed spy series by Amazon featuring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

