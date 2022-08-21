Priyanka Chopra's latest photos with baby Malti are too cute to miss How sweet!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie, only gets cuter and cuter by the second!

Though the couple decided early on to share very few glimpses of their almost one-year-old, the actress has recently taken a liking to sharing adorable photos of her and just how much she is growing up.

The latest shares a glimpse into what appears to have been a very relaxing weekend for the family, and shows off an unexpected habit of Malti's.

WATCH: Priyanka shares glimpse into her family life

The heartwarming photos see Priyanka relaxing in her Los Angeles home, and it seems like she is having a perfectly quiet Sunday with her daughter.

In the selfie, the mom-of-one looks relaxed as ever, and with an envy-inducing sunkissed-glow, chilling on her impressive terrace and sporting a linen white button-down paired with dark sage biker shorts.

The wind is blowing in her hair, and she is holding on to Malti, who is sitting on her lap, and matching with her mom in a frilly white look, accessorized with an elastic bandana.

The adorable snapshot

As if that mommy-daughter moment couldn't get any cuter, the following selfie could truly melt anyone's heart.

It's a close-up of Priyanka's face, and she is squinting and smiling ear to ear as Malti stretches her legs and positions her curled tones right on her mom's chin, simultaneously showing off that she has a cute little beaded anklet with hearts.

Another adorable photo Priyanka shared of her baby

The Quantico lead shared the photos with the caption: "Love like no other," alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans and family alike couldn't help but gush over the moment, with the star's cousin, Parineeti Chopra, writing: "I miss herrrrrrr." Fans also wrote: "Aww," and: "You are looking beautiful," as well as: "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!" plus another follower added: "How cute."

