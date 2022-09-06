Lara Spencer shares 'bittersweet' moment as daughter Kate starts new chapter The ABC star is gearing up for empty nester status

Lara Spencer is gearing up for what is bound to be a tough year as she readies herself to see her second child leave the family home.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares incredible photos from her sporty assignment - and she looks fabulous!

In a new photograph she shared on social media, the Good Morning America star captured the smiling faces of her daughter Katharine "Kate" Haffenreffer and her classmates.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's post-show antics with co-stars

What marked the occasion was the start of senior year of high school for the ladies, soon to be graduates heading off to college in the matter of a year.

While the moment was a beautiful one for Lara, it also represented the fact that she would be an empty nester not too long from now, and it definitely made her emotional.

MORE: Lara Spencer rocks flirty mini skirt for special US Open appearance

"Senior year kick-off.... bittersweet, wonderful, precious…," she captioned her photograph of the bunch, and her fans rushed to her support.

Many of her followers complimented Kate and her friends, while one of Lara's friends commented: "Awwwww…… seems like not that long ago… That was us."

Lara kicked off her daughter's senior year of high school

Kit Hoover wrote: "A bunch of cuties!!!" while a fan also added: "Have a great senior year!" with a few also noticing that it was quite easy to spot Kate out of the line-up.

While Kate has made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse for Vanderbilt University the next year, Lara is also mom to 20-year-old Duff, who left for Southern Methodist University last year.

MORE: Lara Spencer spends romantic day by the water in new photos

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury foyer in her Connecticut home looks like a five star hotel

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to university, Lara confessed to HELLO! earlier in the year: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

She also shared that the one good thing that came out of the Covid-19 lockdown was the opportunity to spend more time with her children.

The GMA star is a mom to Kate and son Duff

"The impact of Covid on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.