Lara Spencer spends romantic day by the water in new photos The ABC star is chasing the sun

Lara Spencer is making the best of what's left of the summer, taking some time off to be with family and friends over the warmer days.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury foyer in her Connecticut home looks like a five star hotel

The Good Morning America star headed over to her Connecticut home for the weekend and provided a glimpse into her days out with husband Richard McVey.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer's post-show antics with co-stars

While visiting the Riverside Yacht Club with her husband and their dog, Riva, she shared a few of the photos that captured the stunningly beautiful sunlit background.

Posing against the water, Lara herself looked the picture of sophistication in a navy blue button-down and high-waisted white pants, paired with a hat, slides, and her drink.

MORE: Exclusive: Lara Spencer opens up about body confidence in revealing interview

Richard kept it more casual with a navy blue tee and pink shorts, and both looked positively serene as they enjoyed the sunset time at the marina.

"RYC dock walk w the 3 R's--Andy's rum punch, Rick and Riva," she captioned her photographs, and her followers quickly fell in love.

Lara spent her day by the water with her husband and dog

"Who's cuter than you?" her GMA colleague Dr. Jennifer Ashton wrote, with a fan of hers saying: "And looking super cute and stylish!"

Another said: "Love this! Such an incredible couple," with a third adding: "Looking good and Riva is the sweetest," and one also commenting: "Girl after my own heart."

MORE: Lara Spencer encourages fans to adopt as she poses with adorable rescue dog

MORE: Lara Spencer has fans seeing double as she twins with daughter in swimsuit photo

Lara often escapes to her country home to spend weekends away or when she needs days away from the city to relax with family and friends.

She shares her home with Richard and her daughter, Katherine, while her son, Duff is away at college. As if her stunning house isn't perfect enough, it also has a guest house which she renovated with some very frugal findings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GMA star has a fabulous country home in Connecticut

Lara previously explained to HELLO!: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.