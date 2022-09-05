Hanna Fillingham
GMA's Lara Spencer looked incredible in a mini skirt showcasing her endless toned legs in a photo that sparked reaction
Lara Spencer has had an exciting few weeks on GMA and was lucky enough to be reporting on the US Opens.
The sports loving TV star had the time of her life, and reflected on the experience in a new post on Instagram.
Taking to the photo sharing platform, the mother-of-two shared a photo of herself dressed in a sporty navy mini skirt teamed with a green shirt and white jumper while posing alongside Rennae Stubbs.
She wrote: "Hearing what it was like to coach @serenawilliams in her last Grand Slam was so incredibly cool and insightful for our viewers @rennaestubbs. All of us at @goodmorningamerica thank you for making time for us earky each day at the #USOPEN--when you are just a WEE bit busy.. (And thank you @espn! P.S.-Your coverage has been awesome)."
Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Great picture Lara," while another wrote: "You look beautiful." A third added: "Lara you look incredible."
In a recent interview with HELLO!, Lara opened up about her love of sports and in particular, tennis, while discussing her prefered way to work out.
She said: "I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport," she confessed. So rather than hit the gym for training sessions, Lara opts to do the active things she loves. "The sport for me right now is tennis," the mom-of-two added.
"I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me." While she attempts to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, Lara is the first to admit that it doesn't always work out that way - and she's completely fine with that.
"Here and there, if I've been naughty, I'll jump on the elliptical but I really don't go crazy," the TV personality revealed.
"Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy."
In addition, Lara walks her beloved dogs twice a day and she says that is great for clearing your mind and for squeezing in a little extra activity.
