Jennifer Garner impresses fans with specific detail in scenic kitchen Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner lives in Los Angeles with their three children

Jennifer Garner rarely offers glimpses inside her elegant home but last year she gave a sneak peek into her kitchen, as she shared one of her favorite recipes to prepare for her three children – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared her "Pretend Cooking Show" with her 13.5 million Instagram followers from her stunning kitchen, and fans were particularly obsessed with one element of her décor.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed she had a wooden cutting board in the shape of her home state, West Virginia, on her marble worktops, with one commenting: "It's the WV cutting board for me." Another wrote: "WV cutting board." While a third told Jennifer: "I grew up on this in Charleston WV! Love your cutting board!"

The rest of Jennifer's kitchen was just as luxurious as you would imagine, with a large range oven and white cabinets with gold handles lining one wall. Appliances appear to have been integrated with a wooden-effect frontage, while wooden beams line the ceiling.

Jennifer Garner shared a look inside her kitchen

"#PretendCookingShow: Cinnamon Toast. This perfect updated cinnamon toast makes for an indulgent Sunday morning or after school snack—and will give you instant Mom Hero Status," Jennifer captioned the clip, which showed her cooking the dish in a pan on her range cooker.

The 50-year-old spread butter on one side of the bread before sprinkling a cinnamon and sugar mix on the top, then toasting it in the pan and slicing it up to serve.

Jennifer is a keen cook and has her own food brand, Once Upon A Farm

The actress had been leasing a home in Pacific Palisades while construction was underway at her $7.9million new home in Brentwood Park. But she is now believed to have moved into her new home, which has a Cape Cod-inspired design and features more incredible spaces, including a reading room with a personalised stained glass window.

Jennifer's cooking video came as her eldest daughter, Violet, was seen enjoying a girls' day out with her new stepmother, Jennifer Lopez. The pair were pictured going out for lunch, before Jennifer allowed the teenager to get behind the wheel of their Toyota SUV to practice her driving skills.

