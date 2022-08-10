Amanda Seyfried is a vision in stunning new photoshoot The actress was dressed to impress

Amanda Seyfried looked every inch a model in new ethereal photos for Porter magazine.

The Dropout actress wowed her fans with her appearance in a series of outfits and she shared some of them on Instagram.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried dazzles in stunning poolside photo

"@portermagazine brings fashion to the farm with @tessayano and friends," she captioned the post as fans immediately began commenting on her looks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried makes surprising baby revelation

One stand-out photo was of Amanda sitting lakeside wearing white bikini bottoms and a pretty, frilled top.

In another, she teamed her swimwear with a mustard-colored sweater and was snapped stretching her arms up towards the sun.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried praised by fans as she seeks support for heartbreaking cause

MORE: Amanda Seyfried's rarely seen daughter is adorable in sweet new photo

Her social media followers commented: "It’s the last photo for me - Mamma Mia vibes," and, "beautiful and ethereal".

Amanda looked stunning in her photoshoot for Porter magazine

Amanda's interview and photoshoot comes hot on the heels of her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, during which she spoke about her family and splitting her time between New York City and her farm upstate.

"It's the dream. It's how I stay healthy emotionally, mentally healthy," she said.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried looks very different in childhood close-up you need to see

The Mean Girls actress is a devoted mother to Thomas, two, and Nina, five, who she shares with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda and her family split their time between the city and her farm

But she confirmed to the TV host that the couple will not be having any more children as the sleep deprivation was too much to handle.

Stephen also congratulated her on her latest award nomination. Amanda received a nod for her first-ever Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or film for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, in The Dropout.

The actress appears to be content with her two young children and her many animal companions at home, but she is also hard at work on The Crowded Room, an Apple Anthology Series in which she is co-starring with Tom Holland.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.