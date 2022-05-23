Amanda Seyfried shares stunning portrait of her daughter Nina - and fans are seeing double Too adorable!

Amanda Seyfried's kids are growing up to be the ultimate farm kids, and her ultimate look-alikes too!

Though the star is keen on keeping her children – Nina, who is five, and her son, Thomas, born in 2020 – away from the spotlight, every rare glimpse fans get from their childhood growing up on their family farm looks nothing short of idyllic.

The actress' latest snap of her adorable daughter is no exception, and fans can't help but all comment the same thing about the child.

The stunning photo shows little Nina sporting a blue, long-sleeve unitard, basking in the sun as her hair, which is blonde just like her mom's, is partly covered with a pink cap.

As a ray of light shines directly on her, the child is seen holding a hose whle it spews water onto a bucket.

Fans were left in awe of the beautiful sunny portrait – that looks straight out of a children's book – and were also quick to comment on what a perfect mini me Nina is of her mom.

The stunning snapshot

They all noticed it, and how quickly she's grown, writing: "Omg she has gotten so big!!!" and: "Wow. So little Mingey," which is the star's Instagram handle.

A third added: "Lovely little helper!" since Amanda captioned the sweet photo with: "Helps," along with a sun emoji.

Thomas looks relaxed as ever laying on the grass with his own mini me

Though her fans certainly gushed about her daughter, they also fawned over what a stunning property her upstate New York farm is, as the picture shows off its bright green, grassy hills and tall, luscious trees.

The mom of two lives on the farm with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, who she married in a secret 2017 wedding, and frequently shares picturesque glimpses of their rustic lifestyle, their days filled with fun outdoor activities with not only their children, but also several of their farm animals.

