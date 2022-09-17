Ryan Reynolds shares details of 'wild and beautiful' summer with his daughters Ryan has three daughters

Ryan Reynolds has revealed he has had the "best summer" with his family as he and wife Blake Lively prepare to welcome their fourth child.

MORE: Blake Lively left 'speechless' by majorly unexpected honor

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Deadpool actor - who is father to three girls - admitted how it was a "beautiful" and "wild" time at their New York home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynold shares details of 'wild and beautiful' summer with his daughters

"It was quite nice, it was structured time off, I would work for a few hours and then I would be off, but it was beautiful," he shared.

"I stayed home all summer - I haven't shot a movie all summer - and it was nice to be home with my family. It is wild, summertime is special. They are still sweet."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds offers rare insight into life at home with Blake Lively

MORE: Ryan Reynolds opens up about painfully strained relationship with late father

Ryan is father to James, seven, Inez, five, and three-year-old Betty, and he added that he is the one who has the "most tantrums" and the kids are the ones having "a ball".

"I can easily say this has been the best summer we've had as a family, it's been nice to be home and be present," he continued.

The Hollywood couple are already parents to three daughters

"The kids do all the same stuff other kids do, they are drawing and coloring and having dance parties, they hunt mom and dad in the woods with a crossbow. It's that time in your life and it reminds me of being a little kid."

Blake and Ryan are raising their family in upstate New York; they bought the home in 2012, six months after they started dating. It has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including an outdoor barn, and is decorated in a modern farmhouse style with exposed brick walls and wooden floors.

Blake revealed on 15 September that she was pregnant with their fourth baby when she took to the red carpet to reveal the happy news, showing up to the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit showing off her adorable growing bump.

Blake revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet

For the event, and to share the special announcement with the world, the actress donned a dazzling mini dress with sequins and beads shaped in a "V" print.

She accessorized her look with a white bow around her neck that fell down past her dress, a headband, and white sky-high pumps. She looked happy and glowing as ever, smiling ear to ear and posing with her hand on her bump.