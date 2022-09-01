Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' summer of celebrations with their adorable family The couple have three children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have certainly had a jam-packed summer and they've got a lot to celebrate.

The pair have been able to spend plenty of quality time with their trio of girls, James, eight, Inez, five, and Betty, two, but there's been a whirlwind of excitement for the famous family.

On 25 August, Blake turned 35 and now the duo have an another impending big day... their anniversary.

Blake and Ryan will ring in a decade of marriage on 9 September and they'll no doubt be planning something super romantic - or a special event with their kids. Not only that, but their oldest just turned eight too!

On Blake's birthday, the Deadpool actor couldn't help but gush about his "spectacular" wife and paid an adorable tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a carousel of photos including various loved-up snaps and candid glimpses of their life as a married couple.

The adorable couple have been married almost ten years

In other photos, Blake could be seen rocking a range of sensational gowns as she posed elegantly for the camera.

The 45-year-old star captioned his tender photos: "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

Ryan's fans went wild in the comment section, with many racing to share their birthday well-wishes. "You two are so beautiful. Happy Birthday," said one, while a second remarked: "Happy birthday to your marvellous wife."

Ryan says Blake rules their household with their three children

"OMGGG ahhh this is so cute I can't breathe," wrote another, and a fourth penned: "Ryan why did this make me cry."

The Hollywood lovebirds first met in early 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern. The couple tied the knot in 2012 in South Carolina, and later held a second wedding ceremony in the comfort of their own home.

Ryan adores being a dad but admits that life in a household of four girls is "wild".

While he has been candid about some of the difficulties of being a dad, he loves his brood and is very thankful to have Blake by his side.

During a segment on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, he told the host: "Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this. Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her."

