Blake Lively expecting fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds The two are already parents to three

It appears congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! The couple are expecting their fourth baby together.

MORE: Blake Lively left 'speechless' by majorly unexpected honor

The star took to the red carpet to reveal the happy news, showing up to the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on 15 September in New York City showing off her adorable growing bump.

Blake and Ryan have been together for ten years, and are parents to three daughters, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds sweetly does Blake Lively's hair

MORE: Ryan Reynolds offers rare insight into life at home with Blake Lively

For the event, and to share the special announcement with the world, the actress donned a dazzling mini dress with sequins and beads shaped in a "V" print.

She accesorized her look with a white bow around her neck that fell down past her dress, a headband, and white sky-high pumps.

She looked happy and glowing as ever, smiling ear to ear and posing with her hand on her bump.

Their pregnancy announcement comes days after Blake and Ryan celebrated a decade of marriage on 9 September and Blake turned 35. On her birthday, the Deadpool actor couldn't help but gush about his "spectacular" wife and paid an adorable tribute.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds opens up about painfully strained relationship with late father

MORE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' summer of celebrations with their adorable family

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a carousel of photos including various loved-up snaps and candid glimpses of their life as a married couple.

The Hollywood couple are already parents to three daughters

The 45-year-old star captioned his adorable photos: "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

Neither the couple nor their rep have commented on the pregnancy yet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.