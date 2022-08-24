Blake Lively shows off unexpected skill in rare home video

Blake Lively may not often share glimpses of her family life and what she gets up to with her three daughters alongside Ryan Reynolds, but every now and then she needs to share what a super mom she really is!

The star gave a rare glimpse of her private homelife, and revealed her commitment to pleasing her daughters amid an odd request.

She took to Instagram to show her latest treat for the three girls, James, Inez and Betty, and showed off some serious skill!

The actress showcased her impressive cooking skills when taking to Instagram Stories to share the unusual – but very eye-catching – breakfast she had presumably prepared for the girls.

The clip sees her in her fabulous kitchen – Blake and Ryan own not one but two massive residences in New York's Bedford area – expertly flipping an extra large, and unusually black, pancake.

In the caption, she explained: "Don't tell a Virgo they can't make a custom cat pancake even when they have no tools and no time…"

Blake embraced the challenge head on

Virgos are known to be quite the perfectionist zodiac sign, and are very committed to honing their skills in a practical and logical way.

As the video progresses, the pancake is flipped in slow motion, and once it lands on the pan again, an amazing cat drawing is revealed on the other side. Blake seriously went all out, using black, pink, and yellow pancake batter to draw every detail of the cat's face, including its eyes, ears, mouth, and of course its whiskers.

The star is an avid baker

At the end, the mom-of-three joked: "You come for me and I will cat you."

Despite the lack of time and tools, she was seriously committed to proving that it would not stop her, and showed off her skills once more with a photo of the incredible final result on a plate, which her daughters are sure to be quite pleased with.

