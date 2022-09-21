Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti make first trip together - see photos She looks so grown-up!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' nine-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, is growing up right before their fans' eyes.

The Bollywood star marked a major milestone in her daughter's life, that being her first trip to New York City, where she spent a good bit of her childhood and adult life as well.

The actress was clearly excited to share the joys of a city she so dearly loved with her daughter, and shared a couple of photographs to mark the occasion.

Priyanka wore an artsy shorts and jacket set while Malti was dressed in a giraffe-print onesie as they sat on a windowsill together.

They looked down at the New York streets as the sun shone on them and Priyanka's legs stretched out to support her daughter.

She included another selfie of the pair as well, being careful to obstruct her daughter's face while also showing how much she'd grown.

Priyanka took Maltie for her first trip to New York

"Our first trip to the big [apple emoji]," she captioned her photos, immediately being inundated with comments and heart emojis from many of her industry colleagues.

Sam Heughan dropped a heart emoji as well, while Nina Dobrev deemed Malti the "best accessory in life," and Diane Von Furstenberg commented: "Sooooo gorgeous."

Just before their trip, though, the household had something else major to celebrate, with Nick's 30th birthday calling for a big bash.

Priyanka threw him a golf party, capitalizing on one of his biggest interests outside of music, and shared a series of photographs from their celebration on the green.

The actress celebrated her husband's milestone 30th birthday

"Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas," she captioned her post.

"This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All of NJ's friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy," she wrote before proceeding to thank them individually.

