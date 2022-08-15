Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of baby Malti - and look how she's grown! The Bollywood star is a doting mom

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't be more thrilled to be parents, constantly cooing over their daughter Malti Marie Jonas when not out working.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra reveals new partnership with her perfect jeans - see photos

The Bollywood star loves sharing updates on her baby girl and recently shared another rare set of photographs of the toddler on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

Priyanka posted a slew of pictures, including one of Malti flipping through a children's book over the weekend, looking like she'd grown quite a bit, titling it: "Sundays are for reading!"

She was dressed in a matching green and pink floral set and a bow headband as she intently stared at the pages, her face out of view.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra dons attention-grabbing bikini during family summer break

Sure enough, Priyanka shared another picture of her daughter, this time lying on her blanket with her face covered with a white heart emoji.

She was surrounded by the family's pet dogs, Diana, Gino, and Panda, and the actress captioned it: "All my babies. Perfect Sunday."

Priyanka shared an adorable photo of Malti enjoying a Sunday read

And in a third photograph, she integrated the four babies of the household by sharing another adorable shot of Malti, this time dressed in a onesie that bore the faces of her pups.

The Quantico star is careful about not revealing much of Malti's appearance and identity on social media, preferring to keep their family life private.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares photos from humanitarian trip to Poland

MORE: Nick Jonas pays tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra with show-stopping birthday celebration

However, another candid shot she recently shared proved to be the most revealing yet, showing that the youngster might just take after her father.

The photo saw the baby sitting on what appeared to be her mom's lap, who is holding her up to show off the heartwarming onesie she had her wearing, sporting the words "desi girl."

The actress spent the weekend with the babies of her household

While it is certainly a nod to Malti's Indian heritage, it carries even more special meaning, as it is one of Priyanka's most popular songs from her 2008 film Dostana.

The adorable snapshot captures Malti's button nose, rosy and plump cheeks, and her pursed lips, which are reminiscent of some of the early photos of her dad when The Jonas Brothers were first catapulted into fame.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.