Queen Letizia and lookalike daughter Princess Leonor twin in lace blouse

Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Princess Leonor looked sensational when they toured the Balearic Islands this summer. And on Wednesday, we witnessed a stunning mother and daughter lookalike moment.

When Queen Letizia, 50, attended the Inauguration of the expansion of the University Hospital of Guadalajara in Spain with her husband King Felipe VI, she turned heads in an ethereal and figure-hugging ensemble. Letizia's long brunette hair, white high-waisted trousers and semi-sheer white lace blouse had us doing a double take.

Letizia looked strikingly similar to her daughter Leonor when she stepped out in April to attend Madrid's 'Conference on Youth and Cybersecurity.' Leonor had worn the exact same & Other Stories white lacey blouse, tucked into flattering high-waisted trousers which had a fun touch of pink. She allowed her long glossy hair to fall over her shoulders with a centre parting, just like her mother wore hers.

The mother and daughter looked strikingly similar

The mother and daughter duo both allowed their natural beauty to shine through by wearing minimal makeup. Letizia opted for a very simple winged eyeliner look while the teenager looked entirely fresh-faced.

While Leonora accessorised with white trainers, Letizia wore duck-egg blue leather high-heeled sandals. We were delighted to see that the royal ladies' pretty organic cotton blouse is still available to shop at & Other Stories.

Band Collar Blouse, £85, & Other Stories

Last month, Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia explored Mallorca and were spotted heading out to dinner wearing fabulously colourful mini dresses from Zara with high-heeled wedged espadrilles – the go-to summer shoe for Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Leonor has returned to Wales this month to complete her final year of studies at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan.

