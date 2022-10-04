Alex Jones enjoys family day out with husband and rarely-seen children

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The One Show host Alex Jones was amongst the first to see The LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort’s biggest and best family Halloween Brick Or Treat presents Monster Party at the weekend, enjoying a fun-filled family outing.

The BBC presenter was accompanied by her husband Charlie Thomson and their children Teddy, five and Kit, three. After enjoying music, dancing and special effects at a "frightfully fun" live show, the family were spotted having a spin on of the rides.

Cheerful family photos of Alex and the kids revealed the impressive LEGO® inspired Halloween decorations all over the theme park, giving the family plenty of picture-perfect Halloween moments.

Alex, Kit and Teddy pose for a rare family photo

Other celebrity parents who enjoyed the weekend previews included former Made in Chelsea star, Ashley James, and Olympic legend, Greg Rutherford along with his fiancé Susie Verrill, and their sons Milo and Rex and daughter Daphne.

Busy mum-of-three Alex, who also has a one-year-old daughter named Annie, remains careful about protecting her children's privacy, so when she shared a home video of her eldest son Teddy suddenly began belting out a rendition of the song Single Ladies by Beyoncé, fans were thrilled! The little one's face was kept out of view but the proud mum captioned the clip: "This morning's challenge with a bit of Beyoncé?!!!"

Alex, Charlie and the kids take a spin

The 45-year-old presenter also shared a rare photo of herself last month on a date night with her husband at the Duke of York theatre. The couple bumped into former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife storm, and it proved to be a photo opportunity that was too good to miss!

Alex and Charlie enjoyed a double date night with Ronan Keating and Storm

If you're tempted to visit the Halloween Brick Or Treat presents Monster Party, this year’s event runs from 1-31 October and is the theme park's most extravagant Halloween makeover to date. You can buy day tickets for £39 per person, and kids under 90cm go free. To book visit www.legoland.co.uk.

