The One Show's Alex Jones poses with husband Charlie Thomson in rare loved-up snap The presenter looked stunning!

Back in July, Alex Jones revealed to her Instagram followers that life had "been a bit challenging" for her, but if her latest photo is anything to go by, it seems she is in a much better place.

On Thursday, The One Show presenter headed out on a date night with her husband Charlie Thomson to watch Gary Barlow at the Duke of York theatre.

While the mother-of-three is yet to post about the night out, Ronan Keating, who joined the couple alongside his own wife Storm, did.

"What a night seeing my brother @officialgarybarlow performing his one man show #adifferentstage absolutely mind blown. Always knew he was talented but come on this is insane. Great fun with Stormy and the Thompsons, we laughed and we cried," Ronan wrote alongside a black and white photo of the couples posing backstage with Gary.

The couple joined friends Ronan and Storm Keating to watch Gary Barlow's new show

In the snap, Alex looks stunning whilst donning a white shirt and black trousers which have white stars printed all over.

The 48-year-old was all smiles as she smiled broadly for the photo whilst having her arm around her husband, who looked handsome in an all-black look.

The couple's night out comes weeks after the family-of-five holidayed in Devon and enjoyed a fun camping trip that included toasting marshmallows over an open log fire.

The family also celebrated their daughter Annie's milestone first birthday. They also have two sons, Teddy, five, and Kit, three.

The family spent the summer in Devon

The family's upbeat snaps came after the mum-of-three took a break from social media following a tricky patch in her life.

Addressing her Instagram hiatus back in July, Alex penned a message which read: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."

She finished by adding: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."