Kourtney Kardashian praises Travis Barker for improving her body confidence amid IVF treatments

Kourtney Kardashian has addressed the reality of IVF treatment, revealing that her body has changed and that husband Travis Barker is "so into my thicker body".

"It was all the hormones the doctors put me on," she revealed on episode three of The Kardashians on Hulu, adding: "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable happy with the changes. "

"Travis is so supportive and always complimenting me, and it helped me to embrace the changes and to the point where I love the changes; my ass is amazing," she continued.

Kourtney then revealed that she used to get so "stuck" on the number she would see on the scales but that she has now realized you are always "perfect, you just need new pants".

Kourtney, who has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, previously revealed that she and drummer Travis, who also has three children, would love to have a baby of their own.

In season one the reality star shared that the treatment has brought on menopause, telling her mum Kris Jenner: "The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause."

Kourtney shared that she has gained weight due to the treatment but was happy and confident

While Kourtney and Scott are believed to have conceived their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign naturally, Kourtney has been open about egg freezing in the past.

In March 2021 she explained she had frozen her eggs for "peace of mind."

Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also both undergone IVF, with Khloe going through three failed cycles of the treatment before conceiving her daughter True, while Kim had IVF to have her second child, Saint. Kim went on to have two further children via surrogate and Khloe welcomed her son via surrogacy.

