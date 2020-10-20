Kourtney Kardashian shares baby wish in never-before-seen handwritten letter The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to three children, and is also the oldest of her siblings.

And while clearing out items from her childhood room, the Poosh founder discovered an incredible handwritten letter, in which she had wished for a baby sibling.

What's more, Kourtney had revealed her favourite name, and hilariously wanted the baby to be called after her too.

In the letter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had written: "I would wish for another baby sister named Amy Kourtney Kardashian."

The mother-of-three shared a picture of the letter on Instagram, alongside the caption: "What happened @krisjenner?"

Kourtney Kardashian wished for a baby sister called Amy Kourtney Kardashian!

Unfortunately for Kourtney, the star didn't get her wish with the name, but she was blessed with more than one sister.

Kourtney is an older sibling to Kim Kardashian-West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and also has one brother, Rob Kardashian.

The star went on to have a daughter of her own, but rather than choosing the name Amy, she opted for the moniker Penelope.

Kourtney is also mum to sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney with daughter Penelope

The doting mum and dad successfully co-parent their kids and have remained on good terms since their split, even going on holiday together on several occasions.

Kourtney opened up about their parenting experience during the coronavirus lockdown earlier in the year.

The reality star even admitted during an Instagram Live in April that co-parenting has been "nice".

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses, I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house.

Kourtney is a doting mum to three children

"They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

The former couple have found a good balance when it comes to co-parenting their children, and previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website.

The Poosh founder with her children on holiday

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together.

"And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

