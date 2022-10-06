Pierce Brosnan spotted in Malibu following 'stalker' threats against his family The actor filed a restraining order against the unnamed woman

Pierce Brosnan appeared to be in high spirits as he enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Malibu with his wife Keeley Shaye Smith on Wednesday night.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, Pierce, 69, and his wife Keeley, 59, were pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Nobu. The stylish beachfront Japanese restaurant is a favourite amongst A-listers and royalty, with the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Kardashians and more hitting up the Michelin-star haunt.

Pierce looked smart and stylish in a black ensemble and merlot-hued scarf, as his wife Keeley looked elegant in a similar monochrome getup.

The mother-of-two slicked her brunette hair into a sleek low ponytail, accessorizing with statement glitzy earrings.

Pierce filed for a restraining order to protect his wife and children

The James Bond star's public appearance comes just after he was granted an emergency temporary restraining order against a woman who has been "stalking" him and his family.

Concerned for his family, Pierce filed documents seeking protection for himself, wife Keely and sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, against an unnamed female who has been turning up uninvited at his Malibu property.

Recounting the invasive turn of events, the Mamma Mia! actor told the court: "She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house."

"She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me," he added.

Pierce honored Keeley's birthday this year with a heartfelt Instagram post

As reported by the MailOnline, the court informed the accused stalker she is not to contact the actor or his family "directly or indirectly" or "harass" them. She must stay at least 400 yards away from his home as well as any school or workplaces his kids might be at.

A hearing is expected to take place October 25, where it will be determined if the woman is given an extended order that could last up to five years.

Pierce shared a rare post with all of his sons earlier this year

Pierce shares his youngest children, Dylan and Paris, with his wife, Keely. The sweet couple have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media.

The actor is also father to Sean, 38, and Christopher, 49, who are his sons from his first marriage to the late Cassandra Harris. They married in December 1980 and had one son together, Sean, who was born on 13 September 1983 and later became an actor.

