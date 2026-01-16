Dylan Brosnan is the perfect blend of 007 dad Pierce and model mom Keely in new photos

Dylan Brosnan is the perfect mix of his parents, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shayne Smith. The model, who celebrated his 29th birthday on January 13, walked with his dad in Mallorca and proved he shared both the James Bond actor and the model's genes.

Dylan towered over his dad and wore a stylish brown coat, boot cut jeans, black boots, and a white t-shirt. Pierce walked next to his son in a dark brown jacket, a blue baseball hat, and classy ascot.

Dylan is frequently described as the absolute twin of his mom, sharing her eye shape, warm smile, and refined facial structure. While his facial features favor his mother, he inherited his dad's sophisticated Bond-like charm. Standing at an impressive 6ft 4, Dylan combines the strong physical stature of both parents.

The up-and-coming actor has been seen out and about with his parents more and more lately. In November, Dylan attended an event at the Hart Pub with his dad, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hannah Waddingham, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

© SPLASH Pierce and his son on a stroll in Spain

And last month, he and Pierce had a casual lunch at Scott's in Mayfair, London. The 29-year-old looked like he was pulled straight from a 1970s style playbook, wearing a navy knitted jumper paired with straight-leg jeans, a button-up leather jacket, and black Dr. Martens boots.

Dylan's blossoming career

While Dylan has long been a staple of the fashion world – most recently appearing in the Jacques Marie Mage x Johnny Cash 2025 campaign – his resume is expanding. He made his theatrical debut in The Unholy Trinity (2024), starring alongside his dad and Samuel L. Jackson.

© BACKGRID Last month, the duo were spotted heading to lunch

Dylan is also a musician fronting the indie-pop band Raspberry Blonde. The group released a series of new demos in late 2025, leaning into a 1970s pop-rock aesthetic.

In 2022, Dylan and brother Paris Brosnan spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and the discourse around nepotism in the industry. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way."

© Getty Images Dylan and his younger brother Paris are rising stars

Would Dylan Brosnan play Bond?

With the identity of the new James Bond still under wraps, it's anyone's guess who will take on the famous role. While Dylan has officially caught the acting bug with The Unholy Trinity, he has previously focused on behind the scene roles, so is unlikely to step into his father's shoes.

As for whether Pierce would return to the Bond franchise, he recently touched on the subject in an interview with GQ.

© Instagram The family is very close

"Of course, people ask about Bond – 'would you?' and whatever – but that's another man's job," Pierce said. "But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining… So it's going to be exciting to see what happens. I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all."