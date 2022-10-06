Simon Thomas' fans rally around as he shares photo with his tiny premature baby The former Blue Peter star is father of two

Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas has welcomed a daughter with his wife Derrina after a very traumatic labour two months early.

MORE: Zoe Salmon and husband William Corrie introduce their adorable baby boy

On Wednesday, Simon shared the news of the surprise early birth with his Instagram followers, and he's since shared the most precious photo of him looking lovingly into her incubator.

His loyal fans have come out in droves, sharing their messages of congratulations and support.

"I'm so sorry you went through such a scary time but oh my goodness she is so precious!! You have a daughter!! Congratulations to you all, wonderful news," commented one follower, and: "Much love to you and your beautiful family," wrote another.

The presenter shared this sweet snap of him and his daughter

Countryfile star Matt Baker penned: "Sending lots of love to you all X," and sports presenter Ed Chamberlin added: "Wow! Huge congratulations & love to the FOUR of you xx."

The original Instagram statement read: "Not everything in life goes quite according to plan. One moment we think we’ve got eight weeks until our little one arrives; the next, after Derrina fell rapidly ill, we’re suddenly welcoming into the world a very tiny, but hugely precious baby girl weighing just over three pounds.

"The #neonatal team at #stokemandeville hospital were simply incredible and held our hands physically and in spirit the whole way through a very fear filled and stressful day yesterday.

Simon's daughter was born two months early

"I cannot express how proud and blessed I feel right now - I have a beautiful, brave wife in @derrina , a precious son and now a tiny, wonderful daughter and sister for our boy Ethan.

"We have a long road ahead of being in hospital for the next few weeks; but we have the best team around us.

"Thank you Stoke Mandeville, thank you #nhs for being there for us and thank you God for blessing us as a family so much. #newborn #prematurebaby #preeclampsia #newlife"

