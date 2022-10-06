Jennifer Garner spotted during rare outing with kids Samuel and Seraphina The Yes Day star is a mom-of-three

Jennifer Garner was spotted during a rare and fun outing with two of her kids, those being ten-year-old Samuel and Seraphina, 13.

In pictures published by Daily Mail, the trio were seen at a pumpkin patch in Moorpark, California earlier in the week.

They had stocked up on several varieties of pumpkin and looked to be having a great time, presumably picking up a few for any upcoming Halloween festivities.

Jennifer looked sleek and comfy in a sleeveless beige jumpsuit, paired with a blue V-neck tank, a baseball cap, and sneakers, while her kids kept it casual with their fits.

The actress shares them, and also daughter Violet, 16, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who is now also a stepfather to wife Jennifer Lopez's twins.

She loves spending time at home with her trio of children when they're not with their dad or she's not working, and she and Ben have developed an effective co-parenting relationship.

Jennifer is a doting mom to her three kids with ex-husband Ben

It seemed clear that the mood for Halloween in the Garner-Affleck home was on a high, and Jennifer clearly alluded to it with a recent social media post as well.

The actress took to Instagram to share a Reel of herself first standing in her home with the screen bearing the statement: "You must like to dress as something super flirty for Halloween."

While she simply sweetly smiled as the music played, she began throwing it back to some of her most recent costumes that were anything but flirty.

In one of them, she had aged up to become an old lady, she was a vampire in another, sported a mustache in a third, and even became a pair of witches, and in one of the witch get-ups, she was also heavily pregnant.

The star revisited some of her past Halloween costumes

However, the real show-stopper for many of her followers was when she dressed up as a USPS mailbox, complete with overflowing letters and a cap to match.

