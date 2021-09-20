Lucy Watson is double of Keira Knightley in new wedding photo The Made in Chelsea star married in Greece

Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson married her beau James Dunmore in Greece on 12 September, and the star's most recent p[hoto from the big day has fans thinking she could be actress Keira Knightley.

Lucy posed for the camera wearing her organza off-the-shoulder wedding dress with her hair in a sleek updo while clutching a green and white bouquet. Fans complimented her bridal style and her flawless skin while also noticing her uncanny resemblance to the A-list star.

One user wrote: "Had to double take. Thought this was Knightley. Beautiful."

It's not the first time that fans have noticed this parallel, with one writing on a Twitter photo of Lucy: "You look incredibly similar to Keira Knightly from Love Actually in that pic. It's uncanny & certainly no bad thing!"

Both Lucy and Keira are natural beauties with the most incredible cheekbones – and we can see the similarities.

Lucy Watson could be Keira Knightly in stunning wedding photo

Lucy and James chose a destination wedding and said 'I do' in front of family and friends in Greece, including fellow MIC stars Joshua Patterson and Sam Thompson.

Greece clearly is a special place for the couple, since they got engaged there in September 2020.

Lucy affectionately calls new husband James 'husby'

Lucy divulged the full proposal story when one of her fans asked on Instagram: "How did James propose?" She said James forged a letter supposedly from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip, when in fact this was a ploy and the luxury day out was entirely devised by her partner.

Lucy was impressed, telling fans: "The boat was stunning… we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands.

"We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee," Lucy recalled. She admitted she was in complete shock when James popped the question: "My heart didn’t beat for like three seconds."

