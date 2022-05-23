What do the stars of Made in Chelsea do for day jobs? Series 23 is currently airing on E4…

Made in Chelsea is a favourite among reality TV fans and the west London based show recently returned for its 23rd series! Many of the familiar faces all made their comeback including Ollie Locke-Locke, Sophie 'Habbs' Habbo and Sam Thompson.

MORE: Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor break silence following Rome engagement - EXCLUSIVE

But when they're busy involved in some dramatic storylines, brunching in Chelsea's finest eateries or travelling abroad – what do the glamorous cast of Made in Chelsea do for work? Find out what they get up to in their spare time here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Taylor's romantic Italian proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio

Sophie 'Habbs' Habbo

As well as being an influencer and podcaster with her fiancé and former MIC co-star, Jamie Laing, Sophie works as a brand partner and runs a swimwear brand, Gi-swim, which she founded with her sister.

Jamie Laing and Sophie are engaged

Digby Edgley

Digby also takes part in brand partnerships and collaborations thanks to his big social media following and influence online. But before his reality TV fame, he worked as a model and a personal trainer.

Digby works as a model

Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke

Ollie is one of the most well-known famous from the show and since being a part of the main cast he's enjoyed success in other ventures. He's appeared on multiple TV shows and written books, but he's also a businessman.

He founded the dating app, Chappy, in 2017, which he then sold. His husband, Gareth, also has impressive business acumen and works as a commercial director for Holland Cooper.

MORE: Who is Made in Chelsea's Harvey Armstrong and what does he do for a living?

MORE: Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson unveils secret wedding photos - and fans are proven right

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Mark-Francis Vandelli came to be well-known to TV audiences when he joined the show in the very beginning, but his family were already pretty high up the social scale. His mother is Diane Casserley Vandelli who was a model for Yves Saint Laurnent in the 80s, while his father is Marzio Vandello, an Italian businessman. Mark, who studied art in university, runs his own antiques business in his spare time.

Liv Bentley

Olivia Bentley is another MIC cast member who often partakes in brand partnerships and collabs on Instagram, mostly in luxury fashion or beauty. But most of the time, Liv works as a photographer and is also a co-founder of the sexual health and wellbeing brand, JOMO London.

Sam Thompson

When Sam isn't appearing on Made In Chelsea, you can find him taking part in other popular shows. His previous credits include Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating and The Celebrity Circle.

Sophie Hermann

Sophie mostly works as a social media influencer, but she has also earned her living as a fashion designer and a model in her career. Sophie comes from a wealthy family and is the heir to the German jeans brand, Mustang.

MORE: Beauty Receipts: What Louise Thompson's monthly beauty routine looks like

Tiffany Watson

Before landing a part on Made in Chelsea, Tiffany worked as a waitress and also worked in retail. Nowadays, she's best known for being on the show and also runs her own vegan business, threesixfive, which stock bags and other luxury items. She also appears on the podcast What We Don't Post.

Maeva D'Ascanio

Maeva, who got engaged to James Taylor in April, was born in Paris but now lives in London. She works as a brand ambassador for a jewellery brand named King Jewels London. She's also worked as a brand partner for other luxury fashion and beauty brands.

James Taylor

James graduated from Regent’s University London before joining the E4 reality show, having studied Global Business Management. He was also awarded a polo scholarship to study at the university and has played for clubs including Cambridge, Exeter and Dallas. While little is known about James’ wealthy family, it is thought that they own a business linked to sales engineering and that James might even take over one day. He's also done some modelling in the past.

James and Maeva recently got engaged

Harvey Armstrong

Harvey is a 25-year-old chartered accountant who was first introduced to Made in Chelsea in 2019. Harvey is the CEO and co-founder of Prime Time Lager, a craft beer brand which launched the world's first caffeine-infused low-calorie lager.

Fred Ferrier

Fred has many strings to his bow! Not only is he a reality TV star, but he has worked as a model and is the director of the art dealership company GEIST. Fred's also a keen musician.

Fred Ferrier is a keen musician

Tristan Phipps

Before landing on the E4 show, Tristan worked as a travel specialist. He now mostly takes part in partnerships online as an influencer.

Paris Smith

Paris Smith is a socialite so she blended in perfectly with the Made In Chelsea crowd. She mostly works as a model, but was trained in musical theatre at the Italia Conti Academy.

Emily Blackwell

Emily Blackwell appears on the show with the rest of the cast but when she's not busy filming she can be found at the HQ of her own lingerie brand, UYC London. She also works as a model.

Emily Blackwell on Made In Chelsea

Verity Bowditch

Verity is another MIC cast member who, like Tiff and Lucy Watson, is keen to promote a vegan, plant-based lifestyle. She runs her own vegan food company and is the co-founder of The Clean Kitchen Club. She also runs pilates classes.

Verity runs her own vegan food company

Ruby Adler

Ruby Adler is a regular on the show and also earns a living by being a social media influencer. However, her day job consists of her being a talent scout for the prestigious model agency Storm London.

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Reza works in tech as Vice President for the brand, Unruly. He's also worked in public relations.

Reza and Ruby

Miles Nazaire

Fans might be surprised to learn that Miles Nazaire attended the well-known Brits School in London. He graduated in 2014 with a degree in Broadcast Digital Communications and went on to set up his own music label, NuffSaid. Impressive!

Miles on Made In Chelsea

Julius Cowdrey

Julius appeared on the show until 2017 when he left to pursue a career in music.

Julius has previously pursued a career in music

However, he's since returned and works as a singer-songwriter on the side of filming.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.