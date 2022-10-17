Christina Aguilera's beautiful children are so grown up – see rare photos The singer is a mom to two children

Christina Aguilera, 41, is a proud mom to two beautiful children, son Max Liron, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and Daughter Summer Rain, eight, who she shares with her fiancé Matthew Rutler. While the singer likes to keep her family life on the down low, fans have seen her kids in public and on social media. Here are the best photos of Xtina and her little ones…

In 2017, Christina and her family attended The Emoji Movie premier in California. Matthew held his daughter Summer while Max cuddled into his mother.

Getting into the spirit of things at The Addams Family premier in 2019, the family decided to dress up. The children looked adorable in their gothic touch outfits.

Christina and her daughter were snapped at the Jack Friends & Family Night in 2020. The star posed for the camera as her mini-me Summer looked on.

In 2009, Christina was pictured with her then husband Jordan Bratman and their son Max when he wasn't even two years old. How cute does he look in his cap?!

For a Nintendo Switch advert, Christina and her children sat down for a night in front of the television. Fans couldn't believe how grown up her eldest is now. "Omg is that her baby boy? Wow he's as big as her and had no clue she had a lil mini," wrote one, and: "Max looks exactly like his mam," commented another.

In August last year, to celebrate Summer's birthday Christina shared a sweet photo of them both. She wrote: We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month. Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…

"Time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be! You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!"

