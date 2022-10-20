Amy Schumer opens up about 'brutal' separation from husband Chris Fischer and son Gene - details The star gushed about her three-year-old

Amy Schumer has been back on the road for some weeks, touring the nation to perform her stand-up, but while she is certainly enjoying it, it also has a major downside.

MORE: Amy Schumer's surprising weight loss secret revealed

The star revealed that while it's exciting to see fans gather for her, all the while she is thinking of her son Gene, who is back at home with her husband Chris Fischer.

She opened up about how hard it has been to be away from them, as she completes her 65-date "Whore Tour," of which she is currently in the third month of.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues on Jimmy Fallon

MORE: Amy Schumer makes epic comeback but warns it could get her 'forever canceled'

Speaking with People Magazine at the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, she said: "I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him.

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," she explained, candidly admitting that: "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

She couldn't help but joke about the fact that her being at all maternal was as "surprising" to her as it may have been to some fans, before confessing that all the clichés about motherhood became very real for her.

Amy had her husband by her side during the premiere

"All the clichés are just true… What they say about babies. I'm crazy about him," she said.

MORE: Amy Schumer spends her day by the pool during break from touring

MORE: Amy Schumer reveals the secret to regaining her strength following tumultuous pregnancy

Amy is quite busy these days, having just celebrated the comeback of her sketch comedy series with its fifth installment, after a six-year hiatus.

The premiere took place in New York City on 18 October

She first announced its highly-anticipated return on 21 September, promising to seriously come back with a bang when she joked: "I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges," adding that: "You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.